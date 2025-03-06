A gym is opening inside a supermarket next month.

The Method Gym will be located in an unused part of the Co-Op in Burley Road, Oakham, and will offer personalised training packages, reformer Pilates, infrared saunas, and ice baths.

It will be the first Method Gym and founder, Stamford-based personal trainer Emily Baxter, says it will bridge the gap between private training and budget gyms.

An artist's impression of how Method Gym will look

Emily said: “It was recently reported that almost one in five Brits stop going to the gym after as little as one or two months.

“It might be that they struggled with consistency, felt overwhelmed by where to start, or simply can’t find flexible timings for more personal, tailored fitness instruction.

“This is why we created Method.”

She believes small group personal training, for about five members of the gym at a time, helps motivate people as well as providing camaraderie.

Alongside personal training sessions, her team will run classes such as Reformer Pilates, which uses a piece of equipment to promote strength, flexibility and posture, and help members with nutrition and recovery involving infrared saunas and ice baths.

Catmose Sports Centre in Huntsman Drive, Oakham, closed in May last year when the county council announced it could no longer afford to subsidise the service.

Some of its former members set up a community interest company with the aim of opening a community-led fitness centre in the town but they subsequently decided not to proceed with their plan.

Method Gym will be open Mondays to Thursdays from 6am to 8.30pm, Fridays from 6am to 1pm and Saturdays 8am 1pm.