A Halloween-obsessed mum and daughter have covered their home with creepy crawlies.

Arachnophobes should beware of a home in Princess Avenue, Oakham which is crawling with spooky spiders.

Lizzie Adams and her nine-year-old daughter Elsie have spent days decorating their house ready for Halloween.

Lizzie Adams and daughter Elsie have decorated their Oakham home for Halloween

The 43-year-old describes October 31 as their version of Christmas and a time for bonding in the family.

“We really love a spooky aesthetic,” said Lizzie, who owns Shoot It Momma Photography.

“There are various things in our house which could be considered Halloween decor but we have them up all year.”

Lizzie admits she doesn’t even like spiders but that once the idea for the spooky theme popped into her head she had to do it - which she believes is linked to her ADHD.

A gigantic spider with 10ft long legs towers above the front door while dozens more from fat and furry to small and spindly climb across cobwebs.

Already the spooky house is drawing attention and Lizzie hopes for crowds of people to visit on Halloween night.

“I hope people are excited,” the photographer said.

“It’s not meant to scare people - although I know some people hate spiders.”

Lizzie is combining her love for Halloween with another passion - fundraising.

She has always taught Elsie about charity, and together they have completed fitness challenges, chopped their hair and run lemonade stands.

Their latest project will raise money for Choose Love, a charity which provides humanitarian aid to refugees.

Lizzie said: “We both love Halloween so much, but like so many others I know, it's currently a struggle to align moments of joy with what is going on around the world.

“Halloween horrors we love, worldly horrors we do not.

“I have wanted to decorate the house in a flamboyant way for as long as I can remember and it feels appropriate to do it for a worthy cause.”

She added that she is struggling to explain the horrors around the world to Elsie.

Lizzie is also offering Halloween photography at The Rutland Pumpkin Patch, where she donates £10 for every shoot to the charity.

To book visit: https://shootitmomma.co.uk/2024/09/photo-shoots-at-rutland-pumpkin-patch/.

Already she has raised more than £500 for the charity, and is accepting further donations through her JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/halloweenadams.

