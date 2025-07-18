Rutland residents can voice their opinions on the forthcoming local government shake up at three events next week.

As part of the government’s reorganisation of government and the creation of new super sized unitary councils, Rutland County Council (RCC) is likely to be abolished in three years time.

The map of Leicestershire and Rutland with the proposed new North, City, South councils. Photo: Supplied

The Liberal Democrat leadership of the authority is in favour of the council becoming part of a new authority and joining with neighbouring councils in the North of Leicestershire, however there is another bid being put forward for the authority to join its neighbouring Kesteven district councils in Lincolnshire.

There will be public engagement until November and the RCC leadership will then put forward its preferred choice. The final decision will be made by the government.

As well as an online survey about the Leicestershire proposal, residents can now have their say at some events taking place next week. Sessions have already been held at Uppingham and Greetham.

The authority’s team will be at the Ketton Congregational Hall on Monday, July 21, from 7pm to 9pm and at Ryhall Village Hall on Tuesday, July 22, from 7pm to 9pm. A session at Oakham Methodist Church on Thursday, July 24 is already fully booked.

A spokesperson said: “Rutland County Council is holding a series of discussion groups to bring residents together in different community venues around Rutland, talk about the possible impacts of local government reorganisation and gather feedback on people's priorities and concerns.

This is a great opportunity to learn more and talk to others about the possible impacts of local government reorganisation.”

Places are limited for each event and must be booked via this link. www.rutland.gov.uk/council-councillors/devolution-local-government-reorganisation/share-your-views