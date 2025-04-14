Across the country hospital services are under pressure and people face long waits to be seen.

But for hedgehogs, a new project at a rescue centre in Rutland will ensure they don’t face the same healthcare problems humans do.

Prickleback Urchin Hedgehog Rescue, which is run by husband and wife team Rachel Thomas and Jason Calmus, cares for more than 100 hedgehogs each year.

Rachel Thomas

But after having to turn down dozens more due to not having enough space the couple are determined to expand.

Rachel, who works as an audiologist in Grantham, said: “If somebody finds a wild animal they want to access the support. By increasing that at a local level it means the animal is attended to much quicker.

“Nobody plans to find any animal injured, and when you do it causes panic.

Prickleback Urchin Hedgehog Rescue in Rutland

“It’s not something you look at beforehand, you just hope somewhere to help is available.”

From spring to autumn, there is a constant flow of hedgehogs being admitted to the rescue, either from concerned members of the public or local veterinary practices.

Rachel and Jay balance their charity work alongside full time jobs. Their days begin at 5am with two hours of clinical care, and if an animal needs extra support they take it in turns to bottle feed throughout the night.

It’s a big sacrifice to make and one which Rachel and Jason could never have predicted a few years ago.

Hoglets will benefit from the expansion to Prickleback Urchin Rescue

Rachel said: “It started when we found an injured hedgehog in the garden but after phoning around all the rescues were full.

“We realised Rutland didn’t have any rescues, which is bonkers because it’s the only county in England without one.”

Keen to help Rachel and Jay, who works full time as a dog walker, did lots of research, looking at information from The British Hedgehog Preservation Society, which provides expert advice.

Hoglets being fed by their mum

Rachel even went on a course with a view to setting up a hedgehog rescue centre for Rutland, but when she discovered all the work involved, she was put off.

“At the time I was adamant I wouldn’t set one up because it would take over our world and is expensive, but six months later people began coming to us as they knew we liked hedgehogs,” said the 48-year-old.

In 2021 they embraced their new hedgehog-loving reputation and launched the Prickleback Urchin Hedgehog Rescue, which last year became a registered charity.

Rachel Thomas gives hedgehog Jambo medical treatment

Their dining room turned into a hospital and there is further equipment in the garage and shed to give the now-endangered animals brought to them the best chance of survival.

In the past three years more than 400 hedgehogs from an area spanning six counties have been cared for at their Market Overton home.

Rachel said: “We have gone way beyond what I thought.

Jambo needed a nebuliser due to an infection on his lungs

“We started with a hedgehog on the dining room table in a cage to this.”

But with demand on their services continuing to grow, Rachel and Jason have realised they are lacking space for pregnant hedgehogs, and can currently only cater for one family at a time.

Using inheritance from Jason’s dad, Hans Jorg Calmus, who was a big supporter of the rescue and died last year, the pair will create a new hospital unit and transform old kennels to three dedicated maternity cages.

Hedgehogs of all sizes are brought into the Rutland-based rescue

Although they can foot the bill for the build, Rachel and Jason are appealing for funds to kit out the room, which they expect will cost £10,000.

A GoFundMe page has been set up which can be viewed here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rescue-expansion-project-cabin.

The new layout will make it easier for Rachel and Jay to feed to hoglets throughout the night

They will also be holding a charity quiz at Victoria Hall in Oakham on May 10 at 7.30pm.

To book call 01572 504114 or email pricklebackurchins@outlook.com.