A school which cares for boys with social, emotional and mental health difficulties has been praised for its work in transforming their lives.

Inspectors could find no areas for improvement during their three-day visit to Wilds Lodge School near Empingham.

All areas of the residential school were rated outstanding, including the children’s progress, how well they are helped and protected, and the effectiveness of the school’s leadership.

Headteacher Toby Oakley with some of the pupils. Photo: Clint Randall at www.pixelprphotography.co.uk

Ofsted’s social care inspectors Zoey Lee, Simon Hunter and Lizette Watts reported: “The school provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the school contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people.”

The report notes that the seven to 18-year-old pupils were polite and respectful during the inspection. Their voices are heard through initiatives such as the student council and they learn to take responsibility for their behaviour.

One pupil told the inspectors: “Because I am here, I have made progress. I swear and fight less, and I’m more likely to walk away. I use these things at home too.”

Ofsted inspectors rated the school as outstanding across the board. Photo: Clint Randall at www.pixelprphotography.co.uk

A parent added: “All the care staff at Wilds Lodge have shown care, compassion and knowledge of my son’s needs since day one and I will forever be grateful to the school for saving not only my child, but us as a whole family unit.”

Ofsted found that all national standards have been met.

Headteacher Toby Oakley said: “This recognition is a testament to the incredible work of our staff, the trust and support of our families, and the remarkable progress of our learners. We are immensely proud of all that we have accomplished and will continue to build on this success.”

Head of care Becky McSharry added: “Our learners’ success is a direct result of the partnership we have with families. Together we create a secure and encouraging environment where children flourish.”