People are being encouraged to use a care home as a collection point for charity food donations.

Residents, relatives and colleagues at the Chater Lodge Care Home in High Street, Ketton have launched a ‘food bank’ initiative, collecting goods for Second Helpings, which is based at Stamford Methodist Church in the town’s Barn Hill.

Zoe Postgate, general manager at Chater Lodge, said: “After meeting the team at Second Helpings we were incredibly moved by their hard work and dedication in wanting to help the local community.”

Maria and Jackie with Mark Shelton from Chater Lodge Care Home in Ketton

Second Helpings volunteers work with suppliers and supermarkets to redistribute surplus food that is nearing its ‘best before’ date.

It does this by running a community fridge, which is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 8pm, and a ‘community bunker’ of grocery items open Tuesdays to Fridays from 10.30am to 2pm, and the same time on Saturdays with a 30-minute closure from midday.

It also runs a Saturday café serving three-course meals from midday in Stamford Methodist Church Hall.

People visiting Second Helpings are encouraged to pay what they feel they can afford for groceries and the meals.