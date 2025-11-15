Dating from the 1600s, with a sympathetic extension added in the 1800s, Hillborough House in Main Street, Whissendine, has 2,600sq ft of accommodation and combines character and comfort.

Arranged over three floors, the accommodation is designed to suit a range of lifestyles and has scope for further improvements.

The ground floor features a living room, snug, and dining room all with exposed wooden beams that highlight the home's period charm.

Hillborough House in Main Street, Whissendine. Photo: Osprey Property

Both the snug and living room are centred around wood burners, creating cosy spaces for family gatherings or quiet evenings.

The light-filled conservatory overlooks the garden, offering a tranquil setting to enjoy the changing seasons and providing a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living.

Upstairs, the first floor hosts a generous main bedroom with original fireplace, a guest bedroom with en-suite, and a well-appointed shower room.

Hillborough House in Main Street, Whissendine. Photo: Osprey Property

Hillborough House in Main Street, Whissendine. Photo: Osprey Property

The second floor offers two further bedrooms, ideal for family, guests, or flexible use as a study or creative retreat.

Outside, a gravel driveway provides parking for several vehicles, leading to a double garage. There are solar panels on the roof.

To the rear, a wood greenhouse complements the beautifully maintained gardens, which include a private terrace for outdoor dining.

Hillborough House in Main Street, Whissendine. Photo: Osprey Property

Hillborough House in Main Street, Whissendine. Photo: Osprey Property

Hillborough House in Main Street, Whissendine. Photo: Osprey Property

Hillborough House in Main Street, Whissendine. Photo: Osprey Property

The property is close to an excellent primary school, a village shop and Post Office, and a traditional pub.

This Grade II listed property is offered with no forward chain.

Hillborough House, Whissendine is available for £675,000 with Osprey Property, 4 Burley Road, Oakham, LE15 6DH

For a viewing phone 01572 756675 or email Maria@osprey-property.co.uk

Key features

Living room and snug

Kitchen and utility

Dining room and conservatory

Well-kept gardens

Village amenities

Four bedrooms

No chain