A town centre venue is being reinvented to provide new amenities for the community.

The George Inn, formerly the Whipper Inn at Oakham’s Market Place, is being returned to its former glory through investment from owner Ryck Turner.

After paying £3 million for the hotel and buildings next door in 2022, Ryck is spending another £2 million to recreate a classic English country inn - the name a reference to his childhood ‘heaven’, The George of Stamford.

It’s a coincidence that the Oakham venue had been called ‘The George’ back in the 17th Century.

The additional investment will focus on converting the surrounding buildings into new facilities, with plans drawn for a boutique cinema, spa and gym alongside new rooms, taking the total number of bedrooms to 18.

A cinema in Oakham has been a talking point before - in 2022 Andrew Robinson and Genevieve Margrett saw their project for an independent cinema at the Victoria Hall in High Street, Oakham, fall through.

While the cinema at The George will be for guests rather than public showings, it and the spa and gym will be completed without the rest of the business having to close.

Staff additions to the include Johanna Ake, general manager from The George of Stamford, and that hotel’s chef, Gareth Phillipson.

Gareth said: “This new position represents the perfect chance for me to support the existing highly skilled kitchen team to serve the highest quality food at what is one of the best hospitality venues in the county.

“I am passionate about food and making sure that all the dishes that leave our kitchen are exceptional and excellent.

Johanna is similarly positive, and said: “It is an exceptionally exciting time to be here, and I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to help fashion the new inn and continue with the progress towards making it into the premier place to stay in the region.

“I am working with Ryck and the team to ensure that we put our customers at the forefront of everything that we do.”

