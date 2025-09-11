Appeal held in Oakham as Stancliffe Homes challenges Rutland County Council over Great Casterton development
Housebuilders have appealed against a council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a village development.
In February, Rutland County Council (RCC) refused a second planning application from Stancliffe Homes to build on land near College Close in Great Casterton.
The developers had lodged reduced plans to build 41 homes on the 2.6-acre site after initial plans for 49 homes had already been turned down.
A two-day appeal hearing, overseen by the Planning Inspectorate, opened at Rutland Showground, in Oakham, on Tuesday (September 8) and continued with a site visit the following day.
Stancliffe Homes set out to dispute arguments by RCC’s planning committee that the development would have a negative effect on the nearby landscape as well as on the character and appearance of Great Casterton.
Villagers are also fighting an application to build 58 homes and a retail unit on nearby farmland to the north of the Old Great North Road.
The outcome of the hearing will be published in the coming weeks.