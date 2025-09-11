Housebuilders have appealed against a council’s decision to refuse planning permission for a village development.

In February, Rutland County Council (RCC) refused a second planning application from Stancliffe Homes to build on land near College Close in Great Casterton.

Land off College Close, Great Casterton

The developers had lodged reduced plans to build 41 homes on the 2.6-acre site after initial plans for 49 homes had already been turned down.

A two-day appeal hearing, overseen by the Planning Inspectorate, opened at Rutland Showground, in Oakham, on Tuesday (September 8) and continued with a site visit the following day.

Stancliffe Homes set out to dispute arguments by RCC’s planning committee that the development would have a negative effect on the nearby landscape as well as on the character and appearance of Great Casterton.

The proposed layout for land off College Close, Great Casterton, which was refused in February. Photo: Stancliffe Homes

Villagers are also fighting an application to build 58 homes and a retail unit on nearby farmland to the north of the Old Great North Road.

The outcome of the hearing will be published in the coming weeks.