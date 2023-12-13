An application for 66 homes has been approved – to prevent the developer from pulling out.

The houses are to be built on land south of Stapleford Road, Whissendine.

Objections came from nearby residents who complained that the site had flooded recently, and that the homes seemed cramped and lacked parking.

The site of the 66-home development in Whissendine, which has won planning approval

The application had been deferred by Rutland County Council planning committee in September so matters including development’s density, parking and landscaping could be looked at.

But at their meeting on Tuesday (December 12), the committee voted by a 10 to one majority to allow the application, because to reject it might cause the developer, Mulberry Homes, to pull out altogether.

Among those who objected to the application were a number of Whissendine residents who pointed out the development site had flooded in recent days and the 30mph sign on Stapleford Road had been demolished in a crash.

Comments were also received about two houses to the south of the development site, which were considered cramped and as having poor parking.

Committee members asked if Mulberry Homes could reduce the number of houses from 66 to 60.

Stephen Smith, on behalf of the applicant, said he didn’t believe fewer homes made the project viable for his client and said they would consider pulling out of the project altogether.

Following lengthy debate members approved the application.