A housing developer has been denied permission to build on agricultural land for a second time.

The director of Stancliffe Homes wanted to build 41 properties on land off College Close in Great Casterton.

The firm had previously asked to build 49 homes on the same site but permission was refused.

The proposed layout for land off College Close, Great Casterton. Photo: Stancliffe Homes

The latest scheme would have included a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom properties on the 2.6-acre site including 14 affordable homes, but Rutland County Council has refused to grant planning permission for a second time.

The council said the proposal would be “out of scale” compared to other development in Great Casterton and that the land is a distinctive site which is important to the character and identity of the village.

Dozens of residents had sent written objections to the council ahead of its decision. They felt the development would spoil the views, cause devastation to wildlife and increase congestion on the roads.