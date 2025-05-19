A car and motorbike event has become a firm favourite with motoring enthusiasts from across the area and beyond.

The Greetham Gathering takes place monthly from May to September on the flat all-weather field in the village, assisted by a team of local volunteers who love motoring.

Dave Hodson, who lives in Greetham and photographed the event for LincsOnline, said: “Good weather for the first meeting of the year, on Thursday, brought hundreds of drivers and riders with their cars and motorcycles.

A beautiful Austin

“It is an opportunity to meet up with friends and admire the eclectic mix of vehicles while enjoying tasty food and very reasonably priced beer.”

The Greetham Gathering meets from 4pm on the third Thursday of the month at the Greetham Community Centre, LE15 7NG.

Behind the wheel of an early Ford

Motorbike enthusiasts have plenty to look at

Ivor from Lincoln, a regular visitor to the Gathering who at one time had 20 motor cycles. He is in the process of reducing his fleet and was selling a 1957 Italian Racer with dustbin fairing and a 1962 Honda Dream racer commemorative model

A couple of passengers in a Chevrolet 383

It's not all about cars

Roland Easson, one of the founder organisers of the event, welcoming arrivals

The event attracts thousands of visitors each year

Some incredible cars are on show

Andy Saunders and his Rutland Kitchens team, whose event catering includes the popular Gathering dish, 'Greetham Curry'

A selection of homemade cakes were available for visitors

The event takes place on the third Thursday of each month, from May to September

Steve Crane from Stamford, is shown polishing his Mercedes 500SL open top tourer. This vehicle was first owned by Lord Gould, political consultant to Tony Blair

Graham Cluley with his lovingly restored 1948 Citroen Light 15. Graham stripped the vehicle down to the last nut and bolt and then restored it to showroom condition. His fleet of vehicles includes an aptly named 1924 Cluley car

Paul and Phil from the Leicestershire & Rutland Blood bikes, who offer a free out-of-hours service for hospitals and other associated health organisations, carrying blood stocks and other medical essentials 365 days a year

A line of beautiful scarlet vehicles

It's a relaxed evening event

Refreshments are available

Inside Graham Cluley's 1948 Citroen Light 15

