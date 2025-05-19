A car and motorbike event has become a firm favourite with motoring enthusiasts from across the area and beyond.
The Greetham Gathering takes place monthly from May to September on the flat all-weather field in the village, assisted by a team of local volunteers who love motoring.
Dave Hodson, who lives in Greetham and photographed the event for LincsOnline, said: “Good weather for the first meeting of the year, on Thursday, brought hundreds of drivers and riders with their cars and motorcycles.
“It is an opportunity to meet up with friends and admire the eclectic mix of vehicles while enjoying tasty food and very reasonably priced beer.”
The Greetham Gathering meets from 4pm on the third Thursday of the month at the Greetham Community Centre, LE15 7NG.
