Situated on a generous and favourable plot, Begy Gardens represents the ideal solution for families looking for a modern and spacious home in the sought-after village of Greetham.

Presented to the market in excellent condition, this property also benefits from a well-designed and well-maintained private back garden, ideal for children, pets and sociable occasions.

Begy Gardens in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Entering via the front door, guests are greeted with a spacious entrance hall which provides central access to all ground-floor accommodation. Begy Gardens offers flexible living spaces, with rooms such as the property’s dining room, which could also be utilised as a family playroom or snug.

As well as a functional utility room and a downstairs cloakroom, a ground-floor study provides working-from-home capabilities.

The property’s well-lit and spacious living room benefits from French-style doors into the rear garden, which is also the case in the property’s modern breakfast/kitchen area. As well as sociable access to the garden, the kitchen is furnished with integrated appliances, such as a dishwasher, inset-gas hobs, double oven and fridge-freezer.

Begy Gardens in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Begy Gardens in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Moving upstairs via the central staircase, there are four excellently-sized double bedrooms, with an en-suite to the master bedroom, whilst bedrooms two and three benefit from shared access to an additional en-suite shower room. Bedroom four completes the upstairs accommodation, and there is also a modern, fully-tiled family bathroom, complete with toilet, hand-basin and a shower over the bath.

Outside, there are is a double-garage and space for four parked cars. The back garden has been planted with mature trees and shrubbery, which has elevated the space into a private and secluded garden, optimal for socialising and family activity.

Begy Gardens in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Begy Gardens in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Begy Gardens in Greetham is on the market with Newton Fallowell

Viewings are highly recommended for this premier family home. Begy Gardens, Oakham, is on the market for £535,000 with Newton Fallowell. To find out more or to arrange a viewing, call 01572 335005.