Family home in Begy Gardens in Greetham on the market with Newton Fallowell estate agents
Situated on a generous and favourable plot, Begy Gardens represents the ideal solution for families looking for a modern and spacious home in the sought-after village of Greetham.
Presented to the market in excellent condition, this property also benefits from a well-designed and well-maintained private back garden, ideal for children, pets and sociable occasions.
Entering via the front door, guests are greeted with a spacious entrance hall which provides central access to all ground-floor accommodation. Begy Gardens offers flexible living spaces, with rooms such as the property’s dining room, which could also be utilised as a family playroom or snug.
As well as a functional utility room and a downstairs cloakroom, a ground-floor study provides working-from-home capabilities.
The property’s well-lit and spacious living room benefits from French-style doors into the rear garden, which is also the case in the property’s modern breakfast/kitchen area. As well as sociable access to the garden, the kitchen is furnished with integrated appliances, such as a dishwasher, inset-gas hobs, double oven and fridge-freezer.
Moving upstairs via the central staircase, there are four excellently-sized double bedrooms, with an en-suite to the master bedroom, whilst bedrooms two and three benefit from shared access to an additional en-suite shower room. Bedroom four completes the upstairs accommodation, and there is also a modern, fully-tiled family bathroom, complete with toilet, hand-basin and a shower over the bath.
Outside, there are is a double-garage and space for four parked cars. The back garden has been planted with mature trees and shrubbery, which has elevated the space into a private and secluded garden, optimal for socialising and family activity.
Viewings are highly recommended for this premier family home. Begy Gardens, Oakham, is on the market for £535,000 with Newton Fallowell. To find out more or to arrange a viewing, call 01572 335005.