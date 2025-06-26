Last week I finished my university degree course, writes Tom Parker.

After four hard years of study, I was looking forward to letting my hair down, metaphorically speaking, and making the most of my student experience with a couple of weeks of hard partying.

So, when my girlfriend, said we were going to a gig to celebrate the Summer Solstice, I had high hopes of an all-nighter.

You can, therefore, imagine my surprise when we arrived at All Saints’ Church in Oakham to watch her mother sing with Rutland Voices choir.

Peter Davis with Rutland Voices, who performed at All Saints' Church in Oakham

While still in shock, I entered to find that we had been seconded to check tickets on the door, do the charity collection and serve the interval drinks.

“A fine way to spend the hottest day of the year”, my girlfriend informed me. My Saturday night hopes were not high.

The church filled quickly and, as the concert began, it was immediately clear that the captain of this ship is the musical director and conductor, Peter Davis.

After the “wake up and take notice” opening rendition of Get Happy, he gave us the first of many useful brief introductions to the music. The next one being the Morecambe and Wise classic, Bring me Sunshine, followed by a couple from Porgy and Bess, before some traditional folk songs (one even sung a cappella by the choir), then moving to The Beatles, The Beach Boys and ELO.

It turns out that when Rutland Voices sing, under Peter’s direction, the obvious joy that these ladies feel is infectious. I’m not sure how he gets such a high standard of musical performance from a group of 60-or-so ladies, of all ages. But their bright coloured, patchwork tops reflected the compelling mood that they managed to transmit to the audience on a steamy summer evening.

There were moments of reflection in the first half, notably a recent composition by Canadian choral composer, Sarah Quartel, and the first two performances by the talented soloist, Emma Gant, who appeared throughout the evening on both violin and vocals.

My interval job proved quite enjoyable, serving the (rather good) wine and soft drinks, and meeting lots of the audience, who had great things to say about the first half. I barely spared a thought for the student partying I had planned. Then, with a bang, we were into the second half with another a cappella offering – very impressive, an Elgar piece, then the fabulous I Can See Clearly Now, made famous by Johnny Nash, but unusually, I have always preferred the Hothouse Flowers version. Rutland Voices’ version comes a very close second!

The choir was accompanied throughout the evening by the wonderful Anne Bolt, on Piano. Next was one of the highlights of the evening. She was joined by the equally wonderful pianist, Peter Davis, for a Mendelssohn piano duet – Scherzo, from A Midsummer Night’s Dream. This performance would not have been out of place on a professional stage anywhere in the world. Two truly inspiring pianists, four virtuoso hands!

The next interlude included two pieces with Emma Gant on violin accompanied the choir. Scarborough Fair and Fields of Gold both elicited cheers from the audience. As did the final two rousing versions of You Are The Sunshine of my Life, and Dancing in the Streets. There were whoops of appreciation from the crowd and the choir seemed delighted to provide an encore of Lovely Day.

As I hurried to my final job of the evening, the retiring collection for Brain Tumour Research, I was moved enough by the evening’s entertainment to stick a rather large note from my ever-diminishing student loan, into the collection. Exactly as billed, Rutland Voices had delivered an evening of Songs of Summer. Such a clever and well-planned programme by Peter Davis, whose talent, energy and skillful delivery made it an evening to remember.

I would urge anyone to book their ticket to these ladies’ Christmas concert, on December 13 in Uppingham School Chapel. Look out for me on the door!