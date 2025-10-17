Most people want to live a greener lifestyle and do their bit to prevent waste and pollution.

But without knowing where to start or what makes a real difference, good intentions can give way to concern about extra cost, or that companies are ‘greenwashing’ their products and services to hoodwink customers.

James Fenner, a husband and dad with a background in marketing sustainable properties, has done the research to launch ‘Live Green’, a resource hub for anyone wanting to reduce their unnecessary environmental damage.

Live Green founder James Fenner. Photo: Submitted

Through the hub, James offers recommendations on cleaning products through to clothing, as well as guides and checklists for the home.

There is also an eBook called Sustainable Living Made Simple, and an eight-module course for those who want to deepen their knowledge.

“The idea isn’t to make people feel guilty about what they do or don’t do, but to provide easy and worthwhile ways of leading a greener lifestyle,” said James, who grew up in the Uppingham area and now lives in Empingham.

Practical guides can be found on the site, at www.livegreen.club

“At home we do some simple things, like putting on a jumper rather than turning up the heating, doing the washing at a low temperature and rarely using the tumble dryer.

“We also have a compost bin, grow some of our own fruit and veg, and use household products that are proven to be less harmful to the environment.

“But it’s not just green issues. I have an 11-year-old daughter who sees clothes she likes online, so we’ve talked at home about why the cost of some clothing items is low and how it may have involved forced labour, as well as the meaning of Fairtrade labels.

“We also try to buy some local produce from farmers’ markets, so it has fewer food miles.”

The hub is online at www.livegreen.club

James aims to extend the resources available to cover more topics, including greener parenting, pet care and gardening.

To encourage people to get started, James is giving those who subscribe to the Live Green mailing list a free checklist for their home, while the eBook will be available for £3.99 for a limited period, rather than the usual price of £6.99.

Those tempted to join one of the courses will receive a 30% reduction during the launch period.

The hub is online at www.livegreen.club

The new Live Green website at www.livegreen.club also has free articles, more than 300 product recommendations and a newsletter.