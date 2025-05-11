The lack of a five-year housing supply in Rutland has led to the resubmission of previously-refused plans for a village development.

Francis Jackson Homes is seeking outline permission from Rutland County Council for 60 homes off Pennine Drive in Edith Weston.

Similar plans for the site submitted by the Buckinghamshire-based developer in 2022 were turned down by planning officers for being ‘outside the planned limits of development’.

The site of Pennine Drive in Edith Weston which is planned for new homes. Photo: Google

But with Rutland lacking a five-year housing supply, they have been put back on the table.

In a statement submitted with the plans, the applicant referenced a recent planning appeal for 62 homes at a neighbouring site in Edith Weston which was given the green light at appeal after the council failed to demonstrate a five-year housing supply.

Changes to the national planning policy have meant more homes have been allocated to be built in Rutland each year, rising from 123 to 266 per year, and as of last December the authority can no longer demonstrate a five year housing supply. This now leaves it open to challenges from developers, which can win planning permission even if the scheme is outside of local planning policy and is in sites where new home developments have not been allocated.

A view from Pennine Drive showing the site on the left and the barracks on the right. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for Francis Jackson Homes described it as ‘a very significant shortfall’, which tilts the balance in favour of approving their application.

They added: “In this instance, there are no reasons for the application site to now not come forward, given the previous application on this site was only refused in relation to the principle of development, and the circumstances of the present time are materially different to then given the current acute housing land supply shortfall.”

The site was also identified by Rutland County Council as a reserve housing site under the preferred options version of the emerging Local Plan, which was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in February.

The Pennine Drive site is currently agricultural land, with existing residential development to the immediate east in Severn Crescent and west in Mendip Road.

If approved, the 60 homes would include a range of market and affordable housing, as well as a range of sizes and property types.

An area of public open space would also be created.

Edith Weston, which has a population of about 1,400 people, could face a huge influx in new-build homes with plans for development at St George’s Barracks, including up to 85 properties at the officers’ mess site.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.



