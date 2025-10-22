Special guests have helped unveil a playground’s new facilities during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

TV presenter and author Julia Bradbury, Lord Lieutenant of Rutland Sarah Furness, and Jason Allen, chairperson of tourist board Discover Rutland marked the opening at Edith Weston Playground in Oakham, on Saturday (October 18).

During the ceremony, Julia made a speech about her time growing up in the village and later cut the ribbon on the gate and planted a tree.

Journalist and television presenter, Julia Bradbury, was invited for the unveil PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place over the weekend PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Julia with sister Gina Bradbury-Fox PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

A representative from the Army, the village school headteacher and children also attended the special occasion.

Trustee, Anne Donalson said: “We are thrilled to have our new playground which has enriched the village in many ways.

“It’s such a pleasure to hear the village children playing and laughing together.

Julia Bradbury planting a tree PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

The playground was opened by Julia, with sister Gina and Lord Lu Sarah Furniss PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Julia with sister Gina Bradbury-Fox PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

“We are still fundraising to enable us to supply more play equipment and maintain the playground which we need to do in many ways.”

Due to rot and safety issues the previous playground was demolished as it wasn’t fit for purpose and as a result, trustees and villagers made an order to a ‘playground specialist’ in November 2023, which cost £107,000.

The new facilities were funded with help from the community, parish council, the Army, waste disposal firm Augean, and the Ellis family from Rutland Nursery.

The new new play facilities are located in the recreation grounds on Tommy’s Close, in Edith Weston. PHOTO: Chris Lowndes

Julia and her sister Gina, set up The Outdoor Company, to raise funds and donate rainwear to school children.

The sisters were able to give out 10 sets to two schools on Saturday.