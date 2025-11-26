A pub landlord has dedicated a prestigious prize to his staff and partner after winning a ‘Pub of the Season award’ from Camra.

Matt Thompson took over The Blue Bell in the tiny hamlet of Belmesthorpe, on the border of Rutland and Stamford, last year and has been instrumental in reviving its fortunes with an ever-changing cast of guest ales.

“I think it’s the balance we strike between being a traditional pub and a genuinely community-minded space,” Matt said, ahead of the presentation ceremony there on Wednesday, December 3.

Landlord Matt Thompson behind the bar at The Blue Bell, Belmesthorpe

“We’re small, friendly, and unpretentious, and we put beer right at the centre of what we do.

“People know they’ll always find something interesting on the pumps, and that they can walk in and feel at home straight away.”

The 41-year-old wanted to make The Blue Bell a “proper village local”, expanding the range of real ale pumps from four to six and moving them to the front bar to make them the focal point of the pub.

Landlord Matt Thompson at The Blue Bell, Belmesthorpe

“A lot of the change has been about consistency and good beer,” he added. “We’ve had some brilliant beers through lately.

“We support national and local brews; Baker’s Dozen in Ketton and Round Corner [Melton Mowbray] in particular fly out of the pumps, when on.

“We love having the flexibility to bring in something different every week - whether it’s a classic bitter, a punchy pale, or something a bit experimental.”

Matt concedes having a well-kept pint is only half of the battle in capturing the tastebuds of locals, visitors and Camra members alike.

Matt Thompson and Hannah Robson of The Blue Bell, Belmesthorpe. Image: The Blue Bell

“You can have the best cellar in the world, but if the people serving the beer don’t care about it, customers will notice straight away.

“I’m lucky to have a small, dedicated team who take real pride in what they do.

“They know the beers, they look after regulars, and they create the atmosphere that keeps people coming back.

“The award is just as much theirs as it is the pub’s.”

He hopes the accolade will help bring some attention to a village so small that it doesn’t even have its own Wikipedia page.

“It’s a huge boost,” Matt said.

The Blue Bell in Belmesthorpe has won Rutland CAMRA's Autumn Pub of the Season. Image: The Blue Bell

“Belmesthorpe is tiny, so to have the local Camra branch recognise what we’re doing puts the community on the map in a really positive way.

“The award brings new visitors, supports local trade, and gives everyone involved with the pub a real sense of pride.

“Finally, I couldn’t have got this award without the support of my partner Hannah Robson, who dedicates her free time to help me as well as working her own job.”

The Plough in Greetham and The Wheatsheaf in Oakham were runners up in Autumn Pub of the Season Award for Rutland, with the results based on an average of each of the 60 competing pubs’ beer scores between July and September.

A statement from Rutland Camra said: “This fantastic achievement is a testament to the pub's dedication to serving exceptional ales and providing outstanding customer experience.

“We'd like to extend our congratulations to The Blue Bell and our runners up.”