A partner at a law firm has taken a top job on a school’s governing body.

Geraint Davies has been appointed chairperson of trustees at Oakham School.

He will take over the reins from Professor Neil Gorman, who retires at the end of the summer term having served on the board of trustees, the school’s governing body, since 2013 and as chairperson since 2017.

Geraint Davies is the new chairperson of trustees at Oakham School

Headmaster Henry Price said: “I am enormously grateful to Professor Gorman for his dedicated service and commitment to Oakham School, as well as his support for me and my predecessor Nigel Lashbrook.

“I very much look forward to working with Geraint Davies, whose passion and care for the school are palpable and whose expertise will be invaluable.”

Geraint, who lives in the Rutland area with his wife, is head of dispute resolution at law firm Howes Percival and has two sons who attended Oakham School.

He is a keen skier and diver and enjoyed accompanying his children on several of the school trips.

Geraint said: “Both of our boys really enjoyed their time here and the school provides a wonderful environment for its pupils to flourish, develop the skills necessary to succeed in the modern world, and form life-long friendships.

“This is a challenging time for the sector, but Oakham is well placed to build on its success and heritage.

“One of its strengths is the talented group of people at the school who work so hard to provide its pupils with the best possible experience.”



