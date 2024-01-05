A political reshuffle has put different councillors in charge of the various services their council provides.

The cabinet members of Rutland County Council are all from the Liberal Democrat Party, which has 11 councillors on the council.

There is one councillor who is a Green Party member, six Conservatives, seven Independents, and two Labour Party members.

Rutland County Council leader Gale Waller

As leader of the unitary authority Rutland County Council, Gale Waller (Lib Dem – Normanton) will be responsible for the council’s policies and strategies, partnerships, equalities and diversity.

Councillor Andrew Johnson

Deputy leader Andrew Johnson (Lib Dem – Braunston and Martinsthorpe) is portfolio holder for governance and resources and is responsible for finance, digital, law and governance, audits, performance management, communications, customers and human resources.

Councillor Paul Browne

Paul Browne (Lib Dem – Oakham South) is portfolio holder for planning, property and economic development and is also responsible for assets, economic development, heritage and visitor economy.

Councillor Christine Wise

Christine Wise (Lib Dem – Uppingham) is portfolio holder for transport, environment and communities and will be responsible for roads and paths, community safety, climate change and waste.

Councillor Diane Ellison

Diane Ellison (Lib Dem – Oakham South) is portfolio holder for adults and health, looking after public health, adult social care and safeguarding, housing, homelessness and resettlement.

Councillor Tim Smith

Tim Smith (Lib Dem – Normanton) is portfolio holder for children and families. He is responsible for children’s safeguarding, children’s social care and family help, special educational needs and disability, inclusion, and learning and skills.

Coun Waller said: “Although these changes to portfolio holders’ responsibilities are minor they allow us to reflect current priorities and better places us to deliver services within our means.”