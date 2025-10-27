Tributes have been paid to a “hero” of nature and conservation who died this month after almost 50 years of service to local wildlife.

Jenny Harris, from Oakham, was involved with the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust (LRWT) in both paid and unpaid roles from 1976, continuing to volunteer for the trust after her retirement eight years ago.

Jenny Harris was described as a hero for her work spanning half a century with several wildlife conservation groups. Photo: submitted

Described as passionate and caring, Jenny was also a long-serving committee member for Leicestershire and Rutland Bat Group and was a key member of Rutland Natural History Society for almost 50 years.

She died on October 13 after a short illness.

“Jenny’s work and legacy are integral to the story of Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust,” said Sarah Bedford, senior reserves officer – east for LRWT.

Jenny (centre) looked after several Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust sites within Rutland. Photo: submitted

“She undoubtedly helped to shape and support the nature conservation of the two counties in a meaningful and invaluable way.

“Even after retirement, she was back out working with the same team of volunteers she had previously managed, as a volunteer herself.”

Jenny joined LRWT at the very beginnings of Rutland Water Nature Reserve and spent 10 years as secretary to manager Tim Appleton, rising to become senior reserves officer for the eastern nature reserves.

Jenny with a bat releaser - her Oakham home became an unofficial hospital for injured bats. Photo: submitted

Until her retirement in 2017, Jenny looked after the limestone grassland quarry reserves at Bloody Oaks, near Stamford, Ketton, and Stonesby and the meadows at Cribb’s Meadow, near Thistleton, Wymondham Rough, Stonesby, Wymeswold and Holwell.

“Her favourite reserves to volunteer were all places that allowed her to indulge her love of botany,” Sarah added.

“She could often be found with a hand lens and ID guide deciphering the features of the latest wildflower she had seen and simultaneously apologising for not helping with the task at hand!”

“She graciously shared her knowledge and enthusiasm with fellow staff and volunteers, and was always on hand to identify something or share an anecdote of reserve management from years gone by.”

Jenny was also well known in Rutland for her work with bats, and rehabilitated hundreds of them after injury.

“Part way through a volunteering session, she would often take a “bat call” on her phone, drop everything and drive out to remote places to rescue a bat,” said Sarah.

Just a few days before she died, Jenny’s last act for her beloved local wildlife was to release a bat back into the wild after rehabilitating it at her home, which became an unofficial bat hospital.

“She will be very much missed,” said a spokesperson for the Leicestershire and Rutland Bat Group.

“She lived for bats and had seven in care when she was taken ill. These have now been taken in by other carers.”

Jenny regularly led guided walks for the three groups and was passionate about passing on the importance of wildlife, saying: “We need to have heroes who can inspire us to be part of their work. It’s exciting even to be a small cog in the organisations looking after wildlife.”

Sarah added: “Through her tireless work, she became one of those heroes herself. A sincerely passionate and dedicated individual, Jenny will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”