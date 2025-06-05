An award-winning hotel has regained its five-star rating after a ‘blip’ picked up by inspectors.

The Falcon Hotel in High Street East, Uppingham, was inspected by the Food Standards Agency at the end of April and was found to fall short in three areas: hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and management of food safety.

A spokesperson for the hotel said all of the inspector’s concerns were addressed within 48 hours.

The Falcon Hotel, Uppingham

They said in the days leading up to the inspection there were unforeseen absences in the kitchen team and paperwork was ‘overlooked’, which meant staff could not prove safe handling of food when asked by inspectors.

When The Falcon Hotel was revisited by a food hygiene inspector on May 30, they found all the concerns had been addressed and re-awarded a five-star food hygiene rating.

The spokesperson added: “The food hygiene agency recommendations were very helpful; all of their advice was actioned swiftly within a 48-hour period and we are delighted that we have regained our five-star rating, which we have previously held since our first rating in 2017.

“As a small, family business, operating for over 20 years, we care passionately about our local community and are committed to creating spaces for our customers to enjoy.”

The Food Standards Agency website was updated to reflect the new five-star rating after this article was published this morning.