Former colleagues who were involved in the construction of Rutland Water reunited to share a meal and drinks.

Before embarking on the project, Eddie Markham, Malcolm Howell, Geoff Beel and Barry Shearer worked for local river board authorities – now known as the Environment Agency.

The four men were among the hundreds involved in constructing one of the UK’s largest man-made reservoir, created by flooding villages on both sides of the Hambleton Peninsula.

Former colleagues Malcolm Howell, Barry Shearer, Geoff Beel and Eddie Markham. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

Today, the reservoir spans 3,100 acres, holds 124 billion litres of water and serves as both a vital water supply and a popular attraction for visitors and wildlife alike.

Originally known as Empingham Reservoir – named after a nearby village – Rutland Water was created to meet growing demand for water and officially opened to the public in 1976.

However, before the area was flooded by damming the Gwash Valley, those involved had to figure out how to turn acres of farmland and fields into a reservoir – a process that began more than a decade earlier.

“It was a significant project which, once completed, was regarded as a successful national undertaking. It turned out very well and was much needed,” said Eddie.

The 80-year-old, who lives outside Boston, became involved in the project in the mid-60s and his main role included addressing how to save Normanton Church.

Now Rutland’s most famous landmark and a popular spot for wedding photographers, the church faced possible demolition about five decades ago but was spared following a public outcry.

Rutland Water was originally known as Empingham Reservoir

Eddie, along with Geoff – who was only involved for a few weeks – helped survey the land to rescue the building from being flooded. They were, however, not involved in the design process.

“Our work included taking all the levels around the church, which could then be compared with the designed water level of the reservoir.

“The building was protected so it was a necessity to stop it from being flooded. Now it has become the feature picture of the reservoir, which is nice to see.”

The former colleagues reminisced about their part in helping to create Rutland Water at the Crown Hotel, in Stamford, last week

To prevent the church from being submerged, its lower level was packed with rubble and sealed with concrete to form a new floor, raised about 60cm above the waterline.

A protective layer of boulders was also laid around the site, acting as a breakwater.

The four men reminisced about their part in helping to create Rutland Water at the Crown Hotel, in Stamford, last week.

“The Stamford Mercury reports on the renaming to Rutland Water, 1976

Among them was Malcolm, who before settling in Sunderland, had also lived in Spalding and Stamford.

He joined the project in 1959, during its early stages, and was tasked with practical construction work, including laying pipelines to carry water into the new reservoir.

Looking back, he revealed that a second reservoir had once been on the table.

“The next valley over was the River Chater, and it was a very steep catchment,” he recalled. “It was proposed that a second reservoir would be built there.

The Stamford Mercury reporting on the filling of the reservoir in February 1975

“It was at a higher altitude than Empingham, so surface water would have been gravity-fed into it — but that never got off the ground. Only Empingham received the financial backing.”

Meanwhile, Barry, who lives near Boston, was in charge of managing people working for the river board authority.

He said: “The one thing of great significance I did was appoint a lady called Dame Sylvia Crowe, who was responsible for designing the tree planting.

“I think she did an absolutely magnificent job. She designed it so well, with all the car parks sheltered – you can’t see them.”

Rutland Water was created by flooding villages on both sides of the Hambleton Peninsula. Picture: Google Maps

Dame Sylvia Crowe, a renowned landscape architect employed by water authority, was widely known for integrating landscape architecture into 20th century infrastructure and urban planning schemes.

Looking back on their part in shaping Rutland Water, the men agreed that while their individual roles may have been small in the grand scheme of the project, the reservoir itself was vital.

For them, it was rewarding to see how the project had transformed the landscape — turning into a popular tourist destination, boosting property values and creating a haven for wildlife.