A prominent photographer behind a national competition has shared what it has been like to help shine a light on young talent from across the country.

John Hillier, from Barrowden, was once again at the heart of the Young Railway Photographer of the Year Competition.

The competition is the brainchild of John, who launched it in 2022, and, just like this year, the winning entries were displayed at the National Railway Museum in York. The competition is also due to feature on BBC’s The One Show this week.

John Hillier (right) from Barrowden, is the brainchild behind the Young Railways Photographer of the Year Competition

Due to its success, John was invited once again to help organise the second edition, held as part of the celebrations marking 200 years since the birth of modern rail.

The competition was just one of many commemorative events organised throughout the UK to mark the bicentenary.

John Hillier

John, who is secretary of the Railway Photographic Society and was a founder member of Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society, said he launched the competition to help inspire a new generation of photographers.

Winners of the 2025 Young Railway Photographer of the Year Competition (YRPOTY)

He said: “This competition is all about nurturing young talent in this most momentous of years for the railways and I’m proud that, in collaboration with the National Railway Museum, we’re giving them a platform to be seen, celebrated and supported.

“The standard of entries this year has been truly exceptional, not just in technical skill but in creativity and imagination.

“It’s inspiring to see the next generation capturing the spirit of the railways in such original ways.”

John first launched the event three years ago to help inspire young talent

John helped judge the entries, of which there were 300 – more than double the number submitted in 2022.

This year’s theme was ‘Railway 200’, tying in with the nationwide celebration of modern rail, and entries covered everything from railways and carriage design to architecture and structures.

The award for best image went to Dale Bristo, 18, for his striking and dynamic hyperlapse of a Merseyrail Class 777, taken at Liverpool Central station on the underground Wirral Line platform.

Dale Bristo with his winning image

Dale's winning image. Picture: Dale Bristo

Dale said: “I always had an interest in railways growing up and when I got into the photography side of things, I knew I wanted to stand out in the way I take photos.

“For this one, I wanted to use my skills with motion blur to show the evolution of the railways.

“I’m still shell-shocked that I’ve won – it means a lot. The amount of opportunities it’s going to open up for me is amazing.

“I love the museum, with all the locomotives and rolling stock. It’s just amazing.”

Oliver Powell's winning image. Picture: Oliver Powell

Beatrice Collier's winning image. Picture: Beatrice Collier

Imogen Dixon's winning image. Picture: Imogen Dixon

Other winners included Oliver Powell, 16, from Hereford, in the ‘18 and under’ category, and Lewis Hurley, 25, from Coventry, in the 19–25 category.

Judges’ picks also included Imogen Dixon, 11, from York, and Beatrice Collier, the youngest entrant at eight.

Shortlisted entries are now on display in special exhibitions at the National Railway Museum in York until January 2026 and at Locomotion in Shildon until August 2025.