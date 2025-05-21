A prolific burglar has been jailed after his mobile phone gave him away.

Connor Williams was obsessed with high-end cars and was involved in the burglary of people’s homes for car keys - sometimes when young children were at home.

His 19 known offences took place at homes in Langham, near Oakham, and Tilton-on-the-Hill, as well as the Melton Mowbray area, Grantham and Newark.

Connor Williams was jailed for three years, nine months

They happened between November last year and January this year.

In some cases the victims reported that car keys had been stolen or that an unsuccessful attempt had been made to steal their vehicle. Similarities linked each case.

A police investigation led to Williams’ arrest in January. When his mobile phone was seized and examined, data from it linked him to each of the incidents.

Appearing at Leicester Crown Court last week, Williams, 27, who has been residing in Leicester Prison, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle. On Friday (May 16) he was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

Det Sgt James Willoughby said: “In each of these incidents, it became clear that the primary target was high-value or high-powered cars. We later learned they were something that Williams was obsessed with.

“In total, the total loss to their owners came to nearly £120,000.

“But the impact of the offending hasn’t just had a financial impact on the owners of the vehicles. On many occasions, there were young children inside the houses that were burgled and we know this has had a lasting impact on them.

“I hope the public can take some reassurance from the fact Williams has now been brought to justice and is facing the consequence of his offending.”