This detached family home set in an idyllic countryside location is ready for new owners to move in immediately.

The Paddocks in Thistleton is a four-bedroom modern property with open field views and an exceptional layout, making it ideal for modern family living.

A bright and spacious hallway gives access to a large living room at the front of the house, ideal for relaxing evenings.

To the rear, the heart of the home is the expansive open-plan kitchen, lounge and diner, and garden room - a backdrop suited for both entertaining and family life.

The contemporary kitchen is centred around an island unit and offers seamless access to the garden room, which has views over open countryside.

A utility room, ground floor toilet and additional storage enhance the functionality of the space.

Upstairs, there are four generously sized double bedrooms.

The master bedroom benefits from a fitted wardrobe and a modern en-suite shower room, while the remaining bedrooms are served by a family bathroom.

Externally, the property is positioned on a generous plot with far-reaching rural views to the rear and benefits from a large double garage.

The Paddocks, which is ready to be moved into immediately, is on the market for £540,000.

To book a viewing or find out more call Newton Fallowell on 01572 494669.