Rutland and Stamford’s MP Alicia Kearns has welcomed a plan by the government to ban porn strangulation, but has accused the Labour government of playing politics with women’s safety.

Conservative Alicia Kearns saw her amendment to ban strangulation pornography as part of the new crime and policing voted down in parliament on Wednesday, but the next day the government announced they would be amending the bill to ensure the act, which campaigners say is leading to increased violence against women, banned.

Rutland & Stamford MP Alicia Kearns

The MP, who has recently had her third child, says she had been working on the issue for many months after the findings of the Independent Pornography Review and had tabled an amendment at an earlier committee stage, which was withdrawn after pressure from government. She tabled it again at report stage this week with the help of fellow Tory Dame Caroline Dinenage MP.

Mrs Kearns said: “Non-fatal strangulation is one of the clearest red flags for escalating violence. A tactic of control, humiliation, and terror.

“It is also the second most common way women are murdered in our country. Its glorification has no place on our screens, nor our schools or society.

“That’s why, yesterday (June 18), for the second time Conservative MPs tabled an amendment to outlaw the depiction of non-fatal strangulation in extreme pornography. It was a straightforward, targeted change, but Labour blocked it.

“Now, following that vote to quell growing outrage, the Government has announced they’ll lay amendments erasing the role of Conservative MPs who have campaigned on this for months.

“Whilst I welcome them recognising this amendment is needed, it is disappointing Labour chose partisan politics over working cross party and supporting an amendment to protect women and girls.”

The crime and policing bill will now go before the House of Lords before coming law.