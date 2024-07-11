An MP campaigning for improvements to the A1 has called for an urgent meeting to discuss safety upgrades.

Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con) has written to new Secretary of State for Transport Louise Haigh (Lab) requesting a meeting to discuss the A1.

Ahead of the general election Mrs Kearns, a regular user of the main road, had been campaigning for improvements and made clear her views that the only ‘meaningful solution’ is upgrading the A1 to motorway standard.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

In a letter to the new Secretary of State for Transport, she said: “The Conservative Government was aware of the economic case for upgrading the road network and the concerns around slip roads built decades ago, and it is my hope that you feel the same way too.

“I would be grateful if you could advise when the next Road Investment Strategy will be published, to confirm future expectations and funding for National Highways.

“The last Government worked constructively with me to deliver critical safety upgrades along the A1 in my constituency, and in my last meeting with the former Roads Minister, he agreed more must be done.

Queues following an A1 crash. Photo: RSM Photography

“It is my sincere hope we can continue to work together, cross-party, to save lives across our road networks.”

In 2020 Mrs Kearns set up the A1 MPs working group to push for changes which had regular meetings with ministers and a debate in parliament which helped secure safety upgrades at five points along the A1 from the Tinwell junction to the Colsterworth interchange.

While she is relieved to see the initial safety upgrades, Mrs Kearns believes more work still needs to be done.

After being elected last week, Conservative MP for Grantham and Bourne Gareth Davies pledged to ‘ensure investment on the road network, not just the A1 but around the area’.

Mr Davies, who previously represented Grantham and Stamford ahead of the boundary changes, stood in 2019 with an election pledge of tackling safety issues on the A1.

We previously asked our LincsOnline readers what would be their top priority to make the A1 safer.

Here are the results

What do you think? Share your views in the comments.



