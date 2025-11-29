With the final deadline for our councils to submit their proposals for Local Government Re-Organisation looming, much of the discussion this past fortnight has focused on the preferred model of each council, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

Throughout the re-organisation process many of you have expressed concerns about changes made to our councils and identities without having your voices heard. That is why I have co-laid an amendment with fellow Leicestershire MP Peter Bedford calling for referendums for Local Government Reform in Rutland and Lincolnshire.

Alicia Kearns

These reforms will have knock-on effects for generations, so it is only fair residents are given a say over who delivers our councils services. I am deeply disappointed that the model that would have brought South Kesteven and Rutland together has not proceeded due to a lack of commitment from Rutland, but I am relieved Stamford and the villages will have more than one option put forward to Government. My priority is preventing our communities being forced into mega-councils which you have almost unanimously told me you do not want – you can see the final proposals for each area in my newsletter this week.

I am astonished by the approach taken by Rutland County Council to Council re-organisation. In January, the leader of Rutland County Council wrote a letter to Government asking them to re-organise Rutland. This effectively signed Rutland County Council’s death warrant and put Rutland’s ceremonial county status at risk, since re-organisation automatically means losing our independence. I am doing all I can to protect Rutland’s ceremonial county status, including tabling an amendment this week to legislation to protect it. The Government keeps giving vague commitments that they’ll act if they need to. My amendment gives an immediate way to end our concerns and protect Rutland’s identity.

Having unilaterally told Government to re-organise us, the council cabinet then chose not to develop their own proposal - even though up and down the country councils and even districts have developed their own. Instead, they decided to leave our fate in the hands of others, waiting for what others submitted and then choosing one to back. The cabinet could have submitted their own proposal to keep Rutland as it is, or they could have submitted an option to join with South Kesteven. They did neither, denied councillors a meaningful vote, and chose to contribute significant resource to only one option: the North Leicestershire model.

A number of veterans have called my office in recent weeks in distress due to the Government’s Northern Ireland Troubles Bill. Last week I attended Parliament to speak, and vote against this bill which will drag our veterans through the courts with vexatious claims. Members of our Armed Forces must have confidence that if you stand ready to risk the ultimate sacrifice, your country will stand by you. The passing of the Second Reading of this Bill is shameful.

In July last year, the Government imposed the Mallard Pass Solar Plant on us against the wishes of our communities. Since then, I have been working with our Parish Councils to reach a compensation agreement with the company that acquired the project for £240 million. However, we have no support from the Government which has failed to introduce the mandated minimum compensation levels promised despite imposing this project with us. Down in Westminster I raised my concerns with the Government Minister and I have been in dialogue with him since.

Last but not least, thank you to all our schools, scouts and guide groups across our communities who have been taking part in Parliament Week. It's been wonderful to hear what you’ve all been up to. Also, nominations are open on my website for my Independent Shop Awards – do give our wonderful independents your support.