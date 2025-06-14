Since the arrival of my daughter I have been overwhelmed by the heartfelt messages, words of support, and warm wishes I’ve received from so many of you, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

The sense of community that defines us has really shone through, thank you all.

Alicia Kearns

In good news I welcome our Integrated Care Boards boosting funding to Uppingham Surgery and Colsterworth Medical Practice to further modernise services. Stamford and Rutland Hospital has also successfully secured funding from the Estates Safety Fund, and we await the opening of the new Day Treatment Unit in a couple months! Also in welcome news, the Government has confirmed it will honour funding commitments by the Conservative Government to improve the buildings of local schools.

On the A1, I am relieved the first 13 closures between Little Ponton and South Witham are confirmed following my petitioning of National Highways and the conclusion of the final local consultation. So that’s a green light to start work in July! There’s more to be done, so I am working with them on the crossings at Great Ponton and beyond.

This week saw Government reverse their cuts to Winter Fuel Support which left all but 3,365 pensioners locally without support last Winter. Their own data concludes their decision saw 50,000 pensioners plunged into poverty and 100,000 extra pensioners in A&E over Winter. There has been no apology, and the so-called “savings” have already been spent on inflation-busting pay deals for the Unions, so now I fear borrowing in the short term and tax rises in the next Budget.

On Local Government Reform I am disappointed the Government’s response to proposals for Lincolnshire and Leicestershire/Rutland were almost cut and paste. However, I am beyond astounded Rutland County Council’s leadership is still rail-roading Rutlanders into just one option: re-joining Leicestershire. Their survey doesn’t even ask Rutlanders if they’d rather be with Leicestershire or Lincolnshire! They go so far as to say it’s for South Kesteven Council to consult Rutlanders, rather than our own council asking us what we want. The democratic deficit is galling, but I ask you all to respond to the survey they’ve launched and give your views.

These past weeks I have spoken to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister McMahon for a guarantee that Rutland’s ceremonial county status will be protected under Local Government Reform. They assured me that following our meetings officials have been working with lawyers to find a solution to secure Rutland’s ceremonial county status.

Meanwhile my fight continues to ensure communities affected by Mallard Pass Solar Plant receive fair compensation. I recently convened affected parish, district and county councillors to meet Quinbrook Infrastructure Investment, the company which has acquired Mallard Pass. It is the start of improved dialogue between our communities and this infrastructure.

Down in Westminster, although I couldn’t be there, I co-sponsored an event to raise awareness of kidney disease with Kidney Research UK and Charlie Frieland, 15, from Rutland. Charlie was diagnosed with kidney disease seven years ago and has been an inspiration ever since through his incredible fundraising and awareness raising. I will continue to push this life-changing disease up the Government’s agenda.

Last but not least, our Rutland Sea Dragon had a moment of fame on The One Show on June 4. Palaeontologist Dr Dean Lomax re-lived the incredible discovery of the the Ichthyosaur skeleton which is the biggest and most complete skeleton of its kind found to date in the UK. Conserving the skeleton will take a couple of years, but it will then return to our (then) re-furbished Rutland Museum thanks to a share of our Levelling Up funds. Who knows what else we have yet to discover!