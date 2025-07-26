Good news! Last week work began to close 13 central reservation crossings on the A1 between Little Ponton and Colsterworth, writes Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns.

The closures follow months of safety work improving the A1 itself. Larger gaps are being considered for closure in the next phase of work – specifically Great Ponton, but these 13 are an important first step towards a safer A1 for us all and I’m pleased to be delivering on my promises to you both with the upgrades and closures.

As part of Project Gigabit residents in Stamford (Hambleton/Lyndon Way), Great Casterton, Ryhall, Belmesthorpe and Tinwell are set to benefit from gigabit broadband upgrades. Work starts shortly and should take six to nine months to complete. I have been working with several providers over the past few months, so if you live elsewhere never fear, I’m working on it and more news will come soon.

Our fight to save Rutland’s ceremonial county status continues and last week I spoke again to the Minister for Local Government whilst our situation was raised in the House of Lords. In both it’s disappointing the Government still hasn’t worked out a legislative vehicle to save Rutland’s status. However, the goodwill to protect our status remains, so I am hopeful Government will swiftly adopt my solutions or find their own - as long as it protects us!

Meanwhile the charade of public consultation by Rutland County Council continues on Local Government reform. The leader wrote in this paper: “There are misconceptions that Rutland County Council has chosen to reorganise and “merge” with Leicestershire. That is simply not true. If we had a choice, we would leave Rutland as it is now.” This is untrue. RCC’s leader wrote to Government, without consulting anyone, on January 10 asking for re-organisation.

The letter is on my website since RCC will not publish it. The letter explicitly states: “We are an area which needs reorganisation” with “unanimous in principle agreement to a Mayoral Authority… and local government reorganisation”.

There is only one outcome from authoring this letter: the scrapping of Rutland’s council. In contrast some areas have refused to re-organise like North Lincolnshire and the Isle of Wight. Equally the consultation documents they’re distributing state we were “instructed” to merge with Leicestershire. This is not true. We were invited to put proposals for our areas. Yes, the Government wants us to merge with Leicestershire, and it may be that Leicestershire is the best option for us, but all options should be properly investigated. The council is not doing this, telling us Leicestershire is the only answer for us. Their ‘consultation survey’ doesn’t even ask us if we want to merge with Leicestershire or Stamford.

The recent rainfall will be a welcome change from the recent dry spell for many of our farmers. However, the substantial rainfall reminds me that RCC still has not completed its statutory flooding review despite us Conservatives forcing a special council meeting given their inaction last year – they must get it done so it can be actioned in time to protect us this winter.

Standing up for our farmers I recently laid amendments to the Crime and Policing Bill on farm theft and fly-tipping. It is disappointing the Government disagrees that theft of high value farming equipment should be an aggravating factor on sentencing and whilst I welcome ministers considering my suggestion of adding penalty points to the driving licence of a person convicted of fly-tipping, they should just accept it.

Concerningly Lincolnshire’s Chief Constable and Police and Crime Commissioner have warned that without additional funding they may have to issue a Section 14 notice – the first ever, of any police force in the UK. I have asked the Home Secretary for an urgent meeting and will keep you all updated.