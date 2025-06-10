Rutland’s MP has accused the county council's leadership of ‘railroading’ residents into accepting joining with Leicestershire in the upcoming local government shake-up.

The authority is backing the newly branded ‘North, City, South’ plan which would see Rutland join forces with existing councils in Melton, Charnwood and North West Leicestershire to form a North Leicestershire and Rutland council, with the remaining Leicestershire councils forming a South Leicestershire authority and the city creating a third unitary council in the middle.

Alicia Kearns

However Rutland has been included in three proposals submitted to central government for consideration and Rutland and Stamford's Conservative MP Alicia Kearns is furious that residents will not be asked which bid they prefer.

Two surveys are currently live, one from the ‘North, City South’ bid and another on Rutland’s website, but neither ask the question of which bid is the favoured choice.

When Mrs Kearns held two public meetings in Stamford and Oakham, there was a clear preference from people in the room for a new council that would join with the existing North and South Kesteven councils and South Holland.

Rutland County Council leader Gale Waller

In a statement released last night the MP said: “I am astounded Rutland County Council’s leadership is still railroading Rutlanders into just one option: rejoining Leicestershire!

“Their survey doesn’t even ask Rutlanders if they’d rather be with Leicestershire or Lincolnshire! They go so far as to say it’s for South Kesteven District Council to consult Rutlanders rather than our own council asking us what we actually want.

“No choice and no say. The democratic deficit is galling.”

The government has said councils must engage with residents and share data with other councils ahead of the local government changes.

The final decision by Rutland County Council will be handed to the government in late November, but which way the area’s councils are remodelled will be made by government ministers.

The proposed North Leicestershire and Rutland council would serve around 400,000 residents and it is currently estimated the council tax levy in Rutland would drop by ten per cent under this proposal.

In a released statement Rutland County Council leader Gale Waller (Lib Dem) said: “Rutland County Council is continuing to work with Leicestershire’s district and borough councils to develop the ‘North, City, South’ plan that was submitted in March. Just as then, we believe this plan is the best option for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland shared area, rather than having one unitary council for Leicester City and an all-encompassing second unitary for the rest of Leicestershire and Rutland. People living in Rutland now have an opportunity to give more feedback on the North, City, South proposal, following the launch of a public engagement exercise that will run until 20 July 2025. Further information, including details of how to share your views on this plan can be found online by visiting: www.northcitysouth.co.uk.”

She added: “Ultimately, we can only support one proposal come the November deadline and residents’ views are important in shaping these plans and helping to reach a final decision. When looking at the different plans, it’s important to consider what type of final proposals the Government is likely to deem acceptable, based on the guidance and criteria they have given to councils. New unitary authorities – whatever their shape or size – must also be financially sustainable, or they will not be able to provide the local services that people rely on. On the issue of Rutland’s ceremonial status, Rutland County Council has made it clear that any plan which includes Rutland must keep the county’s historic name and identity.”

Residents can also fill in a survey being hosted separately on the council’s website at: www.rutland.gov.uk/devolution.

What do you think? Share your views in the comments below.