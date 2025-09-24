A survey by Rutland and Stamford’s Conservative MP has found most of those questioned want the existing local government set up to stay as it is.

Just under 250 people responded to Alicia Kearns' survey, asking for their views on whether they want to see their existing local authority scrapped and replaced with a larger council.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford. Image: UK Parliament

The Labour government has said the existing structure must change and be replaced with a series of super councils, with local authorities due to put forward their preferred choices in November. A final government decision is expected next year.

In Rutland there is an option to join with other neighbours to form a north Leicestershire and Rutland authority and there is another bid on the table to join with neighbouring North and South Kesteven councils and South Holland. Leicester City Council also has a proposal to extend its boundaries and for all other Leicestershire councils plus Rutland to form a second authority.

Mrs Kearns has been highly critical of how Rutland County Council has handled the situation and after hosting two public meetings, has released a survey of her own results. It found that 67 per cent of those surveyed wanted the status quo to remain. Given a choice of another five options which involved a number of permutations, the two thirds of Rutlanders said they would like a South Lincolnshire and Rutland council.

The MP said: “These reforms will determine how our communities are served for decades to come, so it is vital residents are properly consulted.

“The clear strength of local feeling against the changes underlines the need to fight for a outcome which protects residents’ needs and the future of our counties.

“I hope my survey findings will be reflected in ongoing council negotiations, respecting our rural identity, protecting local representation and democracy, and minimising disruption to services and residents.”

The leader of Rutland County Council Gale Waller (Lib Dem) has said she does not want the situation to change, but it is out of her hands. At a full council meeting last week, she said she was still regularly meeting with neighbouring council leaders to discuss options.

It is expected the new councils will be up and running by 2028.