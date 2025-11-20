An MP wants a change in the law so Rutland keeps its county status after local government reorganisation.

In three years’ time Rutland County Council is likely to no longer exist, having been merged with other councils to form a unitary authority with a larger population.

A consequence could be that England's smallest county also ceases to exist.

Alicia Kearns, MP for Rutland and Stamford. Image: UK Parliament

To stop that happening, Alica Kearns, Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, has tabled an amendment to the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill.

This, she says, would mean the continuation of Rutland’s ceremonial county status, regardless of the outcome of the changes to council sizes. The clause would amend the Lieutenancies Act 1997 to directly reference Rutland as a county with a Lord Lieutenant. The act currently omits Rutland.

The MP has written to Steve Reed, minister for housing, communities and local government and says the Government has said it would work with her to preserve Rutland’s ceremonial county status - but has so far failed to bring forward any legislation to do so.

“I have tabled this amendment as a clear legislative route to preserve Rutland’s ceremonial county status, so our identity is not stripped from us when we lose our independence because of Government reforms and Rutland Council’s leadership asking for us to be re-organised,” Mrs Kearns said.

“We are intensely proud of our county, community and identity, and rightly so. I will not stop fighting until the Government has delivered the legislation needed to assure our county’s future.”

Mrs Kearns also wants to amend the Bill because “the council did not conduct a meaningful consultation with residents, and are pursuing an option to merge with Leicestershire which is not the preferred option of the majority of residents”.

In this she calls for referendums in Rutland, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire to give all residents a say over who delivers their council services.

“These decisions will have impacts spanning generations, so it is only right that residents are given a democratic say,” she added.

Councils will submit their preferred options for reorganisation to the Government next week. A merger of Rutland with Lincolnshire councils is now off the table.