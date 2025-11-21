A music teacher will be among more than a hundred pianists tinkling the ivories this weekend in an ambitious record attempt.

Julie Edkins, from Ketton, is taking part in 101 Pianos on Saturday - an attempt to break the UK record for the number of pianos playing together.

The fundraiser will take place at Sherwood Phoenix Pianos, in Mansfield, and will bid to raise money to buy a world class community use piano for the newly-restored St Mary Magdalene Church in Newark.

An accomplished flautist, Julie is also musical assistant for Ketton Community Choir, and is always looking for ways to indulge her passion for music.

“When I started reading about it, I just thought, ‘oh, that'd be a great thing to do’,” she said.

“The piano is a solitary instrument and the chance to play in a piano orchestra doesn’t come along very often, so I thought it would be a great experience.”

Julie has taught piano to pupils at several primary schools in Stamford and Rutland. Photo: submitted

She added: “You could choose the level of music that you would want to play on the day and it goes from beginners to advance.

“It's not just for people that can play very well, it's for kids as well.”

Having played the piano for the last 60 years, Julie has become a familiar face to budding young pianists in our area.

Julie has been passionate about music since learning the piano as a seven-year-old. Photo: submitted

She worked for the Lincolnshire Music Service and for the last 25 years has taught piano at Ketton and Casterton primary schools, as well as St Gilbert’s, St George’s and Bluecoats in Stamford.

“From seven years old, music has always been my passion,” Julie said.

“I was reaching retirement a few years ago and started cutting down the workload gradually.

“I kept Ketton School on until this summer and finished when the children I'd been teaching there were moving on to the next school.”

It is this passion - as well as the unique communal piano experience - which attracted her to the 101 Pianos project.

“I thought what's a better gift than the gift of the joy of music to the whole community,” Julie added.

“Something that will last beyond an hour-and-a-half or two-hour concert and give people joy. That’s what drew me to it.”

The project has attracted considerably more than the target of 101 pianists, leading organisers to place a limit of 150.

Julie and co will play two pieces - Johann Sebastian Bach’s Ave Maria, and In The Hall of the Mountain King by Edvard Grieg.

All players have been encouraged to take along ear protectors for the performance which will require four conductors and epic co-ordination.

“We were able to download the music to practice and there are videos website to help see how your part is going to fit with everyone else's part that day,” Julie explained.

“When get together on the day we’ll have a rehearsal all together and then we'll do the take of the whole performance. I'm so excited to be doing it.”