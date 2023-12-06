A musician has handed over the reins of his music agency to spend more time on the road.

DG Music has been acquired by Stamford based agency Bands For Hire.

The business has been operating in Oakham for nearly 20 years but director David Graham is stepping down to focus on his band Showaddywaddy.

Adam Mezzatesta from Bands for Hire has taken over Rutland agency DG Music from David Graham

He said: "Things are very different for me post-Covid. I rejoined Showaddywaddy in August 2020 and have been on the road since then, meaning less time to spend in the office on my business.

“It's been a wonderful experience and I'm just so pleased that I've been able to hand over all of the business operations to such a successful company."

Adam Mezzatesta has been running Bands for Hire for 13 years and books musicians for almost 3,000 events each year. By taking on DG Music’s acts he will be working with The Houndogs and Stamford harpist Eleanor Turner.

Adam said: "We're excited to be taking on DG Music and want to reassure customers that all bookings and services will remain as before. It's just us at the end of the phone instead."

During the pandemic David opened a record shop and cafe from his premises in South Street, which closed in July.

The two companies held an informal drinks and handover at The Admiral Hornblower on Thursday last week ahead of the official handover on December 1.