An exhibition by local artists has been inspired by nature and the rural landscape.

Natural Forces, at The Hub at Rutland Point, Morcott, until September 14 features the work of four Rutland and Stamford artists: Eve Marshall, Ella Jenkins, Lisa Johnson and Tina Firkins.

Eve specialises in vibrant felted and textured artwork inspired by the countryside, while Ella combines textile art and traditional upholstery skills to create furniture.

From left, artists Eve Marshall, Tina Firkins, Lisa Johnson and Ella Jenkins. Photo: Submitted

Lisa has works in fused glass, with flowers as her inspiration, while Tina is a painter and printmaker focused on the landscapes around her Morcott home.

The exhibition is part of the Northants and Rutland Open Studios Festival running throughout September.

Tina said: “Open Studios has become a big annual event and people now travel to Rutland from far afield especially to visit exhibitions and see artists at work in their studios.

“While we are all opening our own studios, too, it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to come together here at Rutland Point, which is in a prominent position on the A47 overlooking the Welland Valley, and a lovely place to visit for a coffee while enjoying the exhibition.”

Tina’s home studio in Morcott will also be open at weekends, while Lisa’s work can also be viewed at her shop in St Mary’s, Stamford. Eve and Ella will also be opening their studios at Barnsdale Gardens.