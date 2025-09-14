A former RAF pilot has written a book charting his career, which saw him fly some of the fastest and most formidable jets.

In Fast Jets on the Front Line, Alan Munro, who now lives in South Luffenham, focuses on flying Phantoms, Javelins and Tornados during the Cold War.

Each detailed chapter takes readers on a journey from his early days flying gliders and Tiger Moths, through to his time with Phantom squadrons and postings on Lightnings and Harriers.

Alan Munro has written his first book Fast Jets on the Front Line. Pictures: Submitted

Alan with Lieutenant Colonel Bazenov

It then charts his key role in joint operations with other NATO members while serving wih the RAF in what was then West Germany.

Alan hopes his story will inspire aspiring pilots, and wanted to share his experiences, through the book, with other people.

He said being in the RAF meant living in a constant state of readiness.

The singer and musician Joe Brown with his band during their visit to RAF St Mawgan, posing with members of 19 Squadron. Alan is in the centre wearing sunglasses.

Alan's book focuses on flying Phantoms, Javelins and Tornados during the Cold War

“You could be pulled in at any time,” he said.

The 83-year-old completed his RAF career in the early 1990s on the Tornado GR1s, which were based at RAF Cottesmore in Rutland.

After leaving the RAF in 1992 he continued his passion for aviation, going on to fly Airbus A320s. He continued flying light aircraft and gliders until a couple of years ago.