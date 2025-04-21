Children received an extra special Easter treat with the unveiling of new play equipment worth about £40,000.

The reopening of the children’s facility in Glaston took place on Easter Sunday afternoon, with a ribbon cutting by local children and a toast made by the adults to the site’s future success.

This was followed by ‘playtime’ for youngsters, who enjoyed clambering over the new climbing frames and having a go on the swings and seesaw. Meanwhile, older children had the chance to ‘shoot some hoops’ thanks to the inclusion of a new basketball goal.

Elisa Giraud, 12, and Harriet East, 11, cut the ribbon

High Sheriff of Rutland Col Richard Chesterfield, Deputy Lieutenant of Rutland Col Robert Boyle and Rutland County Council chairman Andrew Brown cut a celebration cake, which was shared around with a glass of fizz, while children attending received an Easter egg.

The park first opened in the early 2000s and is leased and maintained by Glaston Parish Meeting. The original equipment had deteriorated to the point that it could no longer be used, and so in 2023 the parish decided to raise money for new items.

Ian Balmer, chairman of Glaston Parish Meeting, said: “The re-equipped playpark will be a great amenity for local children and all the families who will visit in the future.

Rutland County Council chairman Andrew Brown, Rutland High Sheriff Col Richard Chesterfield, and Deputy Lieutenant of Rutland Robert Boyle cutting the cake

“Those who originally created the playpark should be congratulated, as should all those who have helped maintain and revitalise this facility.”

Funding came from the FCC Communities Foundation, a not-for-profit business that awards grants for community projects through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Six-year-old Harper Hanson and eight-year-old Tilly Scott enjoy the swings

The park, which has about eight pieces of mainly timber play equipment which was made in Norfolk, is located off Wing Road, Glaston, 150m on the left after turning off the A47.

Elisa Giraud, 12, and Harriet East, 11, cut the ribbon

If you have a news story or event to share email news@lincsonline.co.uk