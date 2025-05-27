When she stands on stage for the Britain’s Got Talent final, Nicole Brown can hold her head high.

The former subpostmistress for Greetham had kept her ordeal at the hands of the Horizon Post Office scandal secret, not even revealing it to family until after Mr Bates v The Post Office aired on ITV in January last year.

But on Saturday, May 31, she will be part of the Hear Our Voice Choir, who made it through to the grand final of the ITV talent show.

Nicole Brown

Reflecting on the choir’s semi-finals success, Nicole said: “It doesn’t seem real still.

“I have to remind myself this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and to cherish every moment. Life passes so fast and I don’t think any of us really appreciates how quickly things can change.

“Being on BGT is bucket list stuff and for me it is about making memories with special, amazing people who have become friends and like family to me. We’re supporting each other and keeping our fight alive.”

Hear Our Voice at the semi-final of ITV's Britain's Got Talent. Photo: ITV

While performing before the judges - Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli and Alesha Dixon - might sound daunting, Nicole found them all to be supportive and kind.

“They understood how much strength it had taken for us all to be on the stage,” she said.

Nicole found out about the Hear Our Voice choir last year while at the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, an ongoing investigation into thousands of subpostmasters being accused of dishonesty when faulty Post Office accounting software created shortfalls in their accounts.

Those looking to form a choir spoke of three main objectives, which resonated for Nicole. They were to support each other, to raise awareness and keep the fight in the public eye, and to raise money for charity.

Nicole Brown

“I have never sung or been in a choir before and apart from the odd karaoke when I was younger, I’ve never sung in public,” she said.

“I’m still no singer, but the choir gives me the strength and courage to stand up on the stage and show the world we are strong and united.”

She says she has been inspired by the love, friendship and support gained from choir members, who have given her the strength to be brave and to stand up and say, ‘this is me’.

Nicole Brown

Nicole, who won the Rutland & Stamford Mercury’s 2012 Service With a Smile Award for her sunny nature while working at Greetham village shop and Post Office, told no one what was happening.

She said: “I kept it a complete secret even from friends and family and it was only after the TV programme came out and I started going to the inquiry in London that I felt I could say something, and then only to a couple of people.

“I still don’t talk about my story really, and haven’t opened up about it.

Nicole Brown before the Britain's Got Talent semi-final

“Maybe one day. But for now I’m being brave and strong and standing proud on that stage with some amazing people, singing together to keep this in the public eye and support each other for justice.”

Hear Our Voice Choir members, alongside fellow former subpostmaster Alan Bates and their families are still fighting for full and fair redress from the Government.

The first part of the report into the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry, focusing on compensation and the human impact of the scandal, is due to be published this summer.

Nicole Brown before the Britain's Got Talent semi-final

People can vote for Nicole and Hear Our Voice Choir in the final of Britain’s Got Talent on Saturday (May 31).