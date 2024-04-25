Police have made nine arrests after an operation to target a drugs line.

Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire police carried out warrants at eight addresses yesterday (Wednesday) as they tackle a drugs line operating in Stamford and Peterborough.

As well as the arrests, drugs, cash, weapons and electronic devices were also seized.

Eight homes were raided on Wednesday

Teams of officers raided homes in Great Casterton, Stamford, Stilton, Peterborough City Centre, Bretton, Orton and Goldhay.

Four men aged between 19 and 34, and five women aged 18 to 31, all from the Stamford and Peterborough areas, were arrested in connection with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

They have been bailed until July while further enquiries are carried out.

Detective Inspector Shish Thind, from Peterborough’s Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Yesterday’s activity was the culmination of intelligence gathering and cross-border working by neighbourhood officers and detectives, which saw significant disruption to a suspected county drugs line operating between Peterborough and Stamford.

“Information from the public greatly assists us in our fight against drugs. Therefore I would urge our communities to pass on any information about drug dealing – this can be done directly with us, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with concerns or information about drugs can report to police online via the dedicated drugs information webpage.

The independent charity, Crimestoppers, can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.