Rutland and Stamford’s MP is attempting to get rural crime a higher profile in the Government's new crime and policing bill.

Alicia Kearns has joined forces with three other Conservative MP colleagues and co-laid a clause to attempt to make the theft of high value farming equipment an aggravating factor when it comes to sentencing.

Rutland & Stamford MP Alicia Kearns

The bill is currently passing through the House of Commons and is at committee stage. It will be debated and if approved by the commons it will go onto the house of Lords and then be given royal assent before becoming law.

Amendments put forward by the opposition are not very often taken up by the government for inclusion in the final bill.

Mrs Kearns said: “The loss of farming equipment at a critical time like harvest can put a halt to production, increase insurance premiums and leave farmers both financially and emotionally affected. Not only does farm theft impact farmers’ businesses, but so often their mental health as their farm is both their home and business.

“That is why I have laid an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill to strengthen the repercussions of rural crime by making theft of high value farming equipment an aggravating factor on sentencing. I hope the Government will accept it.”

The group of MPs wants a theft from farms clause added to chapter three of the bill which deals with aggravating factors.

As part of the bill the government wants to increase police powers and tackle anti social behaviour.