Michelle Carolissen is one of a growing number of traders making the most of community spaces.

Rather than have the expense of renting a traditional, town centre shop unit, or the loneliness of only trading online, people like Michelle are finding buildings where they can rent a room, or simply a space or a wall.

“I have no plan to open a shop,” said Michelle, who has just launched Apple Blossom Pink Home and Lifestyle within the Victoria Hall in Oakham High Street.

Michelle Carolissen loves working at Victoria Hall

“I had a few pop up shops in the Cambridge area, and did well at the Christmas markets.

“Then the local artist Tony Nero gave me a call and told me to go in and see about holding a pop up shop in the gallery space in Victoria Hall.”

From there Michelle met artist Connie Taylor, who makes and sells ceramics in a ground floor room at the hall, and spoke with trustees about renting her own space.

The gallery at Victoria Hall

Now, Michelle has a room for her shop, which currently opens Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10am to 4pm.

“I found, moving into this space, I didn’t have to be as prepared before launching as I would in a separate shop unit,” said Michelle, who has a husband and a teenage daughter.

“It’s evolving all the time and I have no intention of moving to a bigger or separate shop space.

“I love having banter with Connie next door, and Nick who runs the art gallery. We can have a good laugh, share conversation, and help each other out.

Connie Taylor working on her ceramics

“I get the benefit of being part of a community.”

Another perk for those finding retail space in shared buildings is that rents tend to be lower than for individual shop units.

Having looked at some units on the market, Michelle says her rent is about one-third of what she might have paid to be in the High Street.

It means she can offer her customers homeware and clothing that is “stylish, but not ridiculously expensive”.

It’s a complete career change for Michelle, who previously worked in financial services in London.

Furnishings and throws are available

But after being diagnosed with breast cancer in the autumn of 2022 she started to pay greater attention to the things around her, awakening an interest in home interior design.

She had surgery and radiation therapy, and her treatment is ongoing. But the passion for what she is doing gives her energy and in future Michelle hopes to travel to meet some of the people around the world who supply the ethical goods she sells.

‘Apple Blossom Pink’ was an expression Michelle’s mother used a lot back in South Africa, and the wording - and the beautiful spring colour it evokes - stayed with her.

Like her mother, Michelle has a love for good quality items that don’t break or wear out.

Connie Taylor and Michelle Carolissen both run shops at Victoria Hall in Oakham High Street

A white blanket her mother gave her more than 30 years ago is now a favourite with her own daughter, having stood up to being much-used and hugged, and it is this kind of stock she tries to source for her customers.

“I like things for the home that are made from wood and metal and last a long time rather than plastics that don’t, and I love good recycling,” Michelle explained.

“I have tartan patterned blankets for sale that are made from the fibres of old clothes. The company is run by Scotts women and they send the fibres to women in India who produce the tartan.”

The shelves and walls of Michelle’s Victoria Hall room are dotted with interesting and exotic items - from huge cushions with vibrant pink flamingos, to fluffy slippers and ceramic umbrella stands that both feature a textured ball pattern that is irresistible to the touch.

For those who enjoy different senses being aroused, there are scented candles, laundry liquids and soaps, while the mango wood and woven rope furniture is both easy on the eye - and the rear end.

Those dropping in to Victoria Hall can also take a look at the artwork in the gallery, which has a wide variety of styles of pictures to browse or to buy, and take a look at Connie’s ceramics.

Her work combines interesting textures and colours that include a Rutland Lavender design that Michelle can ‘almost smell’ when she sees it, and a Volcano design that features satisfyingly tactile bubbles and bobbles.

Meanwhile, the upstairs of Victoria Hall is available for hire, and is a regular venue for yoga classes, U3A groups, discos, wedding receptions and parties.

Victoria Hall is also used by Rutland Community Fridges to provide the community with food that has reached its shop sell-by date and so is redistributed for free.

Joanna Burrows, a trustee for the hall, said the building is ‘evolving’ and has changed uses over the years, but without the income from independent traders such as Michelle and Connie, the trustees would have a bigger struggle on their hands.

As well as seeking income for the building’s upkeep through hiring out spaces, they have put in grant applications and are encouraging sponsorship of some of the spaces.

It is a similar formula seen in other towns. In nearby Uppingham, the police desk is based at the Town Hall, and a community fridge is hosted there weekly by Root and Branch Out Rutland. There is also a room available to hire for events including lunches and fundraising markets.

Meanwhile, Stamford has a selection of independent traders in the Corn Exchange building in Broad Street, and the pop up market ‘Maker’s Mews’ is held at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street.

In Bourne there is the Creative Makers Market at Elsea Park Community Centre (the next is on April 13) and a monthly indoor farmers’ market in Bourne Corn Exchange includes crafts. Bourne’s Old Town Hall is being refurbished as an arts and entertainment space, and is already hosting events like film nights, comedy clubs and quizzes regularly.