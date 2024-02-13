Competition was high as villagers went flat out to win an annual pancake race.

The Shrove Tuesday event in Caldecott saw dozens of people compete in traditional pancake races.

The pancake races have been taking place in the village since 1983 no matter the weather, and today’s (February 13) drizzle did not put people off.

Hazel Pitt, Mary Davidson, Pauline Robins and Dean Hawkins were the competitors in the pancake tossing competition in Caldecott

Leading the runners in the ladies' race was Rachel Ball with Jake Hill taking top prize in the men's competition.

Eden Webster represented the 11 to 16-year-olds while siblings Teddy, Tom and Ellis McColl raced in the five to 10 years category.

For those unable to run a pancake tossing competition was held which saw fierce competition from Hazel Pitt, Mary Davidson, Pauline Robins and Dean Hawkins.

With a record 120 tosses a minute, Hazel Pitt took the top prize.

Jenny Betts, member of the recently formed ladies’ group which now organises the event, said: “It has been a good turn out despite the weather.”

She added: “It has been chaotic but very much enjoyed by everybody.

“The pancakes looked worse for wear by the end of the morning.”

Maggie Garratt, Dean Hawkins and Jenny Betts

Dean Hawkins flips the pancake

People enjoyed a hot drink after the competition

Have you been celebrating pancake day? Send us your pictures.