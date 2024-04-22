A man charged with espionage offences was employed by Rutland MP Alicia Kearns.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised the Metropolitan Police today (Monday, April 22) to charge two men with espionage offences.

Christopher Cash, 29, of Hemming Street, London will be charged with providing prejudicial information to a foreign state, China, and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (April 26). Cash is a former researcher for Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns (Con).

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns

Christopher Berry, 32, of Newland Mill, Witney, Oxfordshire also faces the same charges.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "Criminal proceedings against the defendants are active.

“No-one should report, comment or share information online which could in any way prejudice their right to a fair trial."

Mrs Kearns is a key challenger of humanitarian issues in China.

Elected as MP for Melton and Rutland in December 2019, she has been on the foreign affairs committee since March 2020 and took over as chairperson in October 2022.

It is alleged that between January 2022 and February 2023 Cash “for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state, obtained, collected, recorded, published, or communicated to any other person articles, notes, documents or information, which were calculated to be, might be, or were intended to be, directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy”.

Responding to the charges against the former researcher, Mrs Kearns said: “As this matter is now sub judice it is essential that neither I, nor anyone else, say anything that might prejudice a criminal trial relating to a matter of national security.

“I will not be commenting further.”