A village’s rich history is in the spotlight thanks to a former teacher who has been doing his homework.

Belmesthorpe: Then and Now by Adrian Gombault draws on census returns and archives to reveal buried facts from the Rutland village, the author’s home for more than 40 years.

“I believe it is the only book published which deals exclusively with Belmesthorpe,” said Adrian, who carried out several years of research and sought the contributions of a number of village residents.

Adrian Gombault with his book, Belmesthorpe: Then and Now. Photo: Submitted

At the work’s heart is a comparison of the past two coronations, two generations apart, with eye-witness accounts of these and similar celebrations in the village.

There are also descriptions of all Belmesthorpe’s historic buildings and some of their past occupants, detailed histories of the two farms which provided their livelihoods for years, and a collection of items from the Stamford Mercury Archive.

The book is illustrated with photos and maps, which few people today will have seen.

It also contains a chapter on the Stamford to Essendine railway, which ran through the village, and a section on how the village acquired its unusual name - and how it should be pronounced.

Belmesthorpe: Then and Now has been printed by Spiegl Press of Stamford and is available to purchase from the author, who can be contacted by email at: agbelmesthorpehistory@gmail.com.

Adrian, who taught at Stamford School, chaired Belmesthorpe Neighbourhood Watch for three decades and was a parish councillor for 14 years.

He is also a past chairman of Rutland Neighbourhood Watch and is current president of Stamford Probus.