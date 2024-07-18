A 97-year-old who had the honour of representing veterans in his area has recounted key times from his life.

Born in Ashwell, near Oakham, Jack Pearce served in the Royal Tank Regiment at the end of the Second World War, carrying out peacekeeping work in northern Italy and Egypt.

Nearly 80 years later he was a special guest at a D-Day service at All Saints’ Church in Oakham to remember those who initiated the liberation of France from Nazi occupation.

At the age of 97, Jack was invited to take part in D-Day commemorations with the High Sheriff of Rutland Richard Cole and the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr Sarah Furness

Having ‘taken the King’s shilling’ to sign up to join the Army in Leicester, Jack trained as a driver for M4 Sherman tanks - a job he loved, despite being crammed in with four others: three who operated the guns, and a commander.

“It could be hot in a tank in Egypt and I didn’t like being there, stuck in the desert,” he said, adding that it was “a dirty, horrible place”.

“But generally they were good days and I enjoyed my time in the Army.”

Jack, left, with his brother, Harry, serving in Italy in 1944

Jack has been decorated for serving his country, having been awarded the Defence Medal, the Second World War Medal, the Suez Canal Zone Medal and the Veteran’s Star. More recently he received The King’s Coronation Medal.

At a dance in Langham in 1948, Jack met Ena from Alford in Lincolnshire, someone he describes fondly as “such a lovely lady”.

They married in 1951 and were together for 50 years.

Ena died in the year 2000 and treasured photos of her adorn Jack’s home, at the Manton Hall Care Home in the village of Manton in Rutland.

Jack with his wife, Ena

While Ena became a popular hairdresser based in Mill Street, Oakham, Jack, who had initially returned to his civilian job as an electrician at Cottesmore Aerodrome, then worked turning and grinding machines at Blackstone, the engineering firm in Stamford.

In 1952, this led to another opportunity, this time at the textile manufacturer Corah in Oakham, which supplied underwear and other garments to Marks and Spencer.

Having trained as a sewing mechanic, Jack climbed the career ladder quickly and became responsible for production throughout the factory.

“I was able to estimate the cost of a garment from a quick look at the textile and size, so they could price it,” said Jack.

Jack, who was born in Ashwell, with his siblings

The company had factories in the North of England too, some of which Jack was involved in running, until his retirement in 1960.

He remained active in the local community, volunteering with the Citizens Advice Bureau, where he was able to help people with a range of problems they faced, including housing issues and money problems.

“It was very satisfying, feeling you could help someone,” said Jack, adding that he had felt this way about his peacekeeping work in the Army too.

During his retirement, Jack visited his sister Barbara and her husband Peter in Perth, Australia, and remains close to his nieces and nephews, who live both in Australia and in the UK.

He still wears a badge from Oakham Bowls Club on his blazer, and is a past president of the club.

Jack, left, with his brother

He was handy with a five iron too, having played with a handicap of 11. Unfortunately he was forced to give up his clubs after developing debilitating headaches each time he played a round of golf - a condition his doctor felt was caused by the twisting movement in his neck each time he played a shot.

As someone who enjoyed cross country running when he was younger, former Oakham School pupil Jack has remained a slim and healthy individual into his late 90s, as well as keeping up his spiritual wellbeing.

Jack has struggled to attend Sunday services and a weekly Bible study session in recent weeks, but remains involved in the church, receiving the parish newsletter from All Saints Church in Oakham.

Jack's tank regiment badge, which reads 'Fear Naught'

It was here, on June 9, that he enjoyed representing local veterans for the D-Day commemoration, alongside the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Dr Sarah Furness, and the High Sheriff of Rutland Richard Cole.