Home   Rutland   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Pedestrian hit by car on A6003 between Manton and Preston in Rutland

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:59, 18 October 2024

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

The emergency services were called to a crash on the A6003 in Rutland at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17).

It involved a pedestrian and a car.

Emergency services were called. Photo: Stock
Emergency services were called. Photo: Stock

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The road was closed between Preston and Manton and reopened at about 6.15pm.


Accidents Oakham Rutland - Homepage Stamford Traffic and Travel Transport Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE