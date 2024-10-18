A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a car.

The emergency services were called to a crash on the A6003 in Rutland at 4.15pm yesterday (Thursday, October 17).

It involved a pedestrian and a car.

Emergency services were called. Photo: Stock

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

The road was closed between Preston and Manton and reopened at about 6.15pm.



