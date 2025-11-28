A piano teacher has helped smash a UK musical record after an “amazing” day captured by TV and radio.

Julie Edkins, from Ketton, took part in the 101 Pianos event at Mansfield - an attempt to set a new record for the number of pianos playing simultaneously in one room.

Organisers had originally hoped to top the 100 mark, but smashed that target as 136 pianists came together to create a unique piano orchestra.

Julie performs in the record attempt

Julie and her fellow pianists’ performance was featured on Radio 4, BBC Radio Nottingham as well as local ITV and BBC news shows.

“I woke up early in the morning and thought, ‘Am I really doing this?’,” she said.

“It was an amazing experience - there were 136 pianists on the day playing 111 pianos, mostly grand pianos of all different types from traditional to modern.

Julie has taught piano to pupils at several primary schools in Stamford and Rutland. Photo: submitted

“There was a great sense of all being united in one aim while doing what we enjoyed most.”

Led by four separate conductors, the scores of musicians somehow kept in time together through two pieces - Ave Maria by Johann Sebastian Bach, and Edvard Grieg’s In The Hall of the Mountain King.

After a couple of practices of each piece, it was time for the real thing.

A memento to remember Julie's part in a record-breaking day

“The start of the first run through the Hall of the Mountain King was awful,” said Julie, who taught piano in schools in Stamford and Rutland.

“However, after a little chat from our lead conductor everything got back on track and the rest of the session went quickly.

“Recordings were made and we all left the venue buzzing and proud with what we had all managed to achieve together.”

The event was also to raise money for a ‘world-class’ community piano for St Mary Magdalene Church in Newark. To donate, visit https://101pianos.co.uk/donate/