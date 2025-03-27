Plans to build business units on a former RAF base are back on the table - with the potential for thousands of new homes to follow.

The landowner from Pikerace Ltd has submitted a planning application to build industrial units, storage units and offices on a 19 hectare site by the A1 at Woolfox.

The plans have been drawn up with the intention of green energy company Zeeco occupying much of the space. The company already operates from an adjoining site and needs more space to continue its growth.

The red area could be developed for business use. Photo: Pikerace Ltd / Define / Rutland County Council

Documents submitted to Rutland County Council state: “The submission of this outline planning application responds both to the pressing need for the expansion of Zeeco premises, in order to match their growth aspirations, to ensure that they can continue to operate effectively, and to strengthen the role that Zeeco plays as a key employer in Rutland but also the need and demand for wider employment land.

“The delivery of the site will ensure that Zeeco can continue to operate from its current premises in Rutland in a sustainable and more efficient manner.”

If plans are approved work could start in early 2027, creating up to 700 jobs during the construction phase. Once complete, the development could generate up to £63 million a year.

The proposed development. Photo: Pikerace Ltd / Define / Rutland County Council

The landowner is expected to submit a further planning application for housing at a later date.

Past proposals for ‘Woolfox Garden Village’ were dropped in December 2019 when Rutland County Council branded the project undeliverable due to concerns about minerals, roads and landscape.

Since then the Government has demanded more homes must be built within the next five years. As a result, the former RAF Woolfox base has been identified as a ‘future opportunity site’ in the draft local plan.

Pikerace’s planning application suggests the firm is likely to submit a separate housing application in 2027.

Consultation on the current employment application, which has the reference 2025/0130/OUT, runs until April 10. Rutland County Council will decide whether or not to grant outline planning permission.

